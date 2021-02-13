By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Reports are circulating about the Pittsburgh Steelers being interested in signing J.J. Watt, and some are excited about the possibility of three Watt brothers playing for one team.RELATED: Report: Pittsburgh Steelers Interested In Signing J.J. Watt
One of those hoping for a Watt reunion is Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain Primanti Bros.
.@_TJWatt + @DerekWatt34 – if you can get @JJWatt to Pittsburgh, we’ll rename ourselves WATT BROS. #ForRealForReal #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/qOz4Dp2WNvRELATED: Houston Texans Releasing JJ Watt
— Primanti Bros (@primantibros) February 13, 2021
Along with the tweet, they included a picture of “Watt Bros. Restaurant & Bar.”
Yesterday, T.J. Watt seemed to indicate on Twitter that he wants his brother to join him and Derek Watt in Pittsburgh.