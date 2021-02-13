CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:JJ Watt, Local News, Pittsburgh Steelers, Primanti Bros.

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Reports are circulating about the Pittsburgh Steelers being interested in signing J.J. Watt, and some are excited about the possibility of three Watt brothers playing for one team.

One of those hoping for a Watt reunion is Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain Primanti Bros.

On Saturday, Primanti Bros. tweeted at Derek Watt and T.J. Watt, saying “if you can get @JJWatt to Pittsburgh, we’ll rename ourselves WATT BROS. #ForRealForReal #HereWeGo”.

Along with the tweet, they included a picture of “Watt Bros. Restaurant & Bar.”

Yesterday, T.J. Watt seemed to indicate on Twitter that he wants his brother to join him and Derek Watt in Pittsburgh.