By: KDKA’s Bryant Reed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people are dead following two late night and early morning house fires.

The first happened late Friday night in the city of Washington, the other in the early hours Saturday morning in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood.

The call for the fire along Cambronne Street in Brighton Heights came in a little after midnight.

Since then, we’ve learned there was one woman in the house.

Sadly, along with her dog, she did not make it out of the home in time to get to safety.

Nobody else lived at home with the woman.

Public Safety officials do say firefighters encountered hoarding conditions in the home.

Late last night on Washington, it was a somber scene there as well.

Around 9:30 p.m., fire crews pulled up to the home of Karen Campbell and found her lifeless in her bedroom.

The Fire Chief says her son was on his way back from the store when he saw the flames.

“Her son, he’s actually her caregiver, he put her to bed for the evening and left. He lives down the street here. And when he

returned from a run to the store, he saw the fire so, she was actually in bed for the night,” said Gerald Coleman, City of Washington Fire Chief.

As for the scene along Cambronne Street, the investigation is ongoing.

