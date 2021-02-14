CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police are currently investigating the incident.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was stabbed in the neck in Brighton Heights Sunday afternoon, according to Pittsburgh Police.

Police say they first received reports of the stabbing in the 3800 block of California Avenue around 3:15 p.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition, according to police.

Police also say that they received reports that a suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

Pittsburgh Police continue to investigate.

