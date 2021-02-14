By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As a winter storm is bearing down on Western Pennsylvania, public works crews from the City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County say they are preparing to deal with the wintry conditions the storm will likely bring.
The storm is expected to bring heavy snowfall to the area with significant snow accumulation and possible ice.
The City of Pittsburgh's Public Works department is planning to have over 50 trucks out, salting roads and plowing roads as the storm arrives starting at 10:00 p.m. on Sunday night.
Daylight crews on Monday will have over 70 turks out, with additional crews deployed Tuesday morning to salt and shovel City steps, sidewalks, and bridges.
The City's snow plow tracker app will be activated throughout the storm.
As of Sunday morning, Allegheny County’s plan is to deploy at least 27 salt and plow trucks at midnight and continue to treat roads and bridges throughout the duration of the storm.