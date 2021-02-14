By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Friends and family of a local police chief who died last week will say goodbye to him in the coming days.
Chief Timothy Sheehan served California Borough as a police officer and firefighter for more than 13 years.
A viewing and firefighter services will be held on Tuesday at the Stockdale Volunteer Fire Department.
His funeral will take place Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.