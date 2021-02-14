CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Chief Timothy Sheehan served California Borough as a police officer and firefighter for more than 13 years.
Filed Under:California Borough, Chief Timothy Sheehan, Local News, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Friends and family of a local police chief who died last week will say goodbye to him in the coming days.

(Photo Credit: Submitted)

A viewing and firefighter services will be held on Tuesday at the Stockdale Volunteer Fire Department.

His funeral will take place Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.

