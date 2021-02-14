By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ash Wednesday is just a few days away and local churches are making changes to keep everyone safe.

Faith Lutheran Church and Sampson’s Mills Presbyterian Church in White Oak will host their annual “Ash and Dash” on Wednesday from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

This year, the churches will distribute small cloth patches will ash crosses on them.

Actual ashes will be available after 9:00 a.m. and throughout the rest of the day.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh is also changing how it will distribute ashes on Wednesday.

Priests won’t be giving out ashes on parishioners’ foreheads like in years past.

Instead, they’ll bless the ashes, sprinkle them with holy water, and address anyone who is in the church.

Then, they’ll sprinkle the ashes on top of parishioners heads.