PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was tased and arrested early Sunday morning after assaulting a Pittsburgh Police officer.
Police say the man approached an officer who was parked inside his vehicle along Liberty Avenue early Sunday morning.
When he approached the vehicle, he asked to file a police report and started punching the window.
At this point, the officer go out of the vehicle and was hit in the the chest by the man.
The officer and man got into an altercation while the officer called for backup. During the altercation, the officer dropped the keys to his vehicle.
When the backup officer arrived at the scene, he used his taser to subdue the man.
The keys that had been dropped were found inside the man's pockets after he was arrested and taken to be cleared for medical purposes before taken to the Allegheny County Jail.
He is facing charges of:
- Aggravated Assault
- Theft By Unlawful Taking
- Disorderly Conduct
- Resisting Arrest