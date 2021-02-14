By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — North Hills High School’s girls basketball varsity and junior varsity programs are shut down until Feb. 24 after a girls basketball coach tested positive for COVID-19.
The coach started developing symptoms of the virus following practice on Saturday, Feb. 13 and received a positive test result on Sunday, Feb. 14, according to the North Hills School District Administration and Athletics Department.
As of Sunday, 17 student athletes on the girls’ varsity and JV teams have been told to quarantine for 10 days.
The coach is also a staff member of North Hills Middle School and was last in the school facility on Friday, Feb. 12. Students and staff members who came into contact with the affected person have been notified.
No other athletics programs are affected.