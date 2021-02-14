CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Homewood, Local TV, Missing Man, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Police

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police have safely located a missing 51-year-old “at-risk” man.

Police say George Booker has safely been located.

He had been reported missing on Friday.