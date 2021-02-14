By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police have safely located a missing 51-year-old "at-risk" man.
Police say George Booker has safely been located.

UPDATE:
UPDATE:

Missing person, George Booker, has been located and is safe.
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) February 14, 2021
He had been reported missing on Friday.