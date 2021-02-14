CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The crash happened early Sunday morning.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Police cruiser has crashed into a home on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

The crash happened along Milroy Street around 6:30 a.m.

It’s unclear if the morning icy road conditions were the cause of the crash or if anyone was injured.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.