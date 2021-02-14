By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As morning road conditions became icy and dangerous, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials issued a warning to area motorists.RELATED: Pittsburgh Police Cruiser Crashes Into North Side Home
The Public Safety department said Sunday morning they were “urging all motorists to avoid driving in the city unless it is an emergency.”
MORE: Winter Weather: One-Two Punch Storm System To Bring Heavy Snowfall, Ice Accumulation To Pittsburgh Area
URGENT ALERT!
Public Safety is urging all motorists to avoid driving in the city unless it is an emergency.
The roads are extremely icy and dangerous.RELATED: Police Safely Locate George Booker, Previously Reported Missing 51-Year-Old Man
Police, Fire and EMS are responding to multiple collisions & various roads are being closed to traffic.
Please stay safe. pic.twitter.com/3kR89Um87y
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) February 14, 2021
They also said roads are “extremely icy and dangerous.”