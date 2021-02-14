CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Icy Roads, Local News, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Public Safety

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As morning road conditions became icy and dangerous, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials issued a warning to area motorists.

The Public Safety department said Sunday morning they were “urging all motorists to avoid driving in the city unless it is an emergency.”

They also said roads are “extremely icy and dangerous.”