PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With winter storms approaching Pennsylvania, PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are putting restrictions in place for certain vehicles Monday evening.

The restrictions will start at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15 and will continue until officials call them off.

The following vehicles will be affected by the restrictions:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and

Motorcycles.



The vehicles will not be allowed on the following interstates:



Interstate 70 from the West Virginia border to the PA Turnpike;

Interstate 76 (PA Turnpike mainline) in both directions from the Breezewood interchange (Exit 161) to the Ohio border;

The entire length of Interstate 79;

Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the Ohio border;

The entire length of Interstate 86;

The entire length of Interstate 90;

The entire length of Interstate 279;

The entire length of Interstate 376; and

The entire length of Interstate 579.

PennDOT says that additional restrictions, including speed and more vehicle regulations, could be implemented if weather conditions worsen.

PennDOT is advising caution for all motorists and recommends not traveling during the storm.

If a person does need to travel, PennDOT suggests using their 511PA tool to keep up with updates on road conditions.

