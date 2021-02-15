One of Greater Pittsburgh’s largest family-owned companies is hiring!

One of Western Pennsylvania’s largest private companies, 84 Lumber, is currently looking for new associates to join their team. At 84 Lumber, it’s all about family. The company was founded in 1956 by Joe Hardy and since 1992, it has been owned by his daughter, Maggie Hardy Knox. The strong family values found in each of the individual stores sets everyone up for success because you are in an environment where people truly care about you. Not only that, but 84 Lumber is also a known employer for veterans. The structure, hard work, teamwork, and routine are found easily in the 84 work environment.

If your goal this year is to find new career opportunities, add 84 Lumber to your list of companies to apply to. The housing market is booming, and it’s most likely not slowing down anytime soon, which is a great sign for careers in the industry. In fact, for 84 Lumber, 2020 was the most successful year in its more than 65-year history. 84 plans to continue growing in 2021 with new lumber yards, truss plants and door shops, and with that growth comes even more hiring.

Not only did the company break sales records in the last year, but it also celebrated multiple promotions and new hires. Already in 2021, 84 Lumber announced three new vice presidents – all promoted from within the company. There are hundreds of stories where an associate started as a manager trainee and is now a manager, area manager, or divisional vice president. Maggie herself started as a manager trainee!

Because of the success of the manager trainee program, you do not need a degree or a background in the construction industry to get hired at 84 Lumber. The company’s front-loaded, on-the-job training program provides a solid foundation of building industry knowledge and business management practices. After attending training and completing the self-paced learning program, 84 Lumber rewards you with your first career advancement and eligibility for promotion. Within a relatively short period of time, successful manager trainees are promoted to various positions within the company, including management or sales roles in its stores or positions at Team Headquarters. The opportunities for growth in this company are endless!

84 Lumber is looking for motivated individuals who want to dedicate themselves to their future and put in the work to get there. The dream career path you are looking for might just be at 84 Lumber. Apply for your newest opportunity at 84lumber.com/careers.

https://www.84lumber.com/careers#takeover