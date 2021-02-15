By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Duquesne University says classes and labs before 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday will be held remotely due to the potential for icy conditions.RELATED: Former Bengals CB Adam 'Pacman' Jones Accused Of Knocking Out Bouncer At Ohio Bar
Classes will resume on their normal schedule and operation after 10:50 a.m., the university says. All essential personnel must report as scheduled.
Students in clinical rotations should check with their clinical sites for any updates and scheduling. (3/3)RELATED: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: Lawmakers Push For Vaccine Registry Act
— Duquesne University (@duqedu) February 16, 2021
From snow to fluctuating temperatures to an expected changeover to freezing rain, it’s these rapidly changing weather conditions that have forecasters and road crews so concerned.MORE: Western Pa. Republican County Chairs Oppose Sen. Toomey's Vote To Convict Trump But Disagree On Censure Resolutions
You can find more closing and cancelations here.