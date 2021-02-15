SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
All essential personnel must report as scheduled.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Duquesne University says classes and labs before 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday will be held remotely due to the potential for icy conditions.

Classes will resume on their normal schedule and operation after 10:50 a.m., the university says. All essential personnel must report as scheduled.

From snow to fluctuating temperatures to an expected changeover to freezing rain, it’s these rapidly changing weather conditions that have forecasters and road crews so concerned.

