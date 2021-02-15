By: KDKA-TV News Staff
TARENTUM (KDKA) – Crews are on the scene of a massive house fire in Tarentum.
As of 2:30 p.m. on Monday, smoke could be seen billowing from the three-story structure on Lock Street.
The fire began at a home in the 200 block of Lock Street and has since spread to a second home.
It is unknown at this time if the homes were occupied at the time of the fire or if there are any injuries.
KDKA’s Newschopper 2 is currently at the scene and you can watch live on CBSN Pittsburgh.