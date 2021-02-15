By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) — A juvenile was shot multiple times in McKees Rocks on Monday.RELATED: Pennsylvania's Republican Party May Meet To Discuss Censuring Sen. Pat Toomey Over Impeachment Vote
The Allegheny County Police Department said officials responded to the 300 block of Russellwood Avenue for a shooting.RELATED: Pittsburgh Weather: Winter Storm Round 2 Could Drop Significant Ice Accumulations Across Region
Police say the boy was found shot multiple times and transported to a local hospital. Law enforcement says the victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening and he is expected to survive.MORE: Mercedes-Benz Issues Recall Due To Problem With Emergency Call System
Police are investigating. No word on any suspects.