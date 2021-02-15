By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mercedes-Benz is recalling nearly 1.3 million vehicles because of a glitch in the emergency call system.
The company says its eCall system is supposed to send out a vehicle's location to emergency crews if there's a crash.
However, a glitch could send first responders to the wrong location.
The recall includes more than a dozen models made between 2016 and 2021.
To find out if your vehicle falls under the recall, visit Mercedes-Benz’s website here.