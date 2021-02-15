By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BLAIR COUNTY (KDKA) — Police in Blair County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered woman.RELATED: Tunch Ilkin Part Of A Close-Knit Group Of Friends Who Find Strength In Numbers Together
Police say 27-year-old Christina Shultz is listed as missing and endangered.RELATED: Exercising Caution, Safety While Trying To Stay Warm During Winter Storms
Police also say Schultz may be accompanied by 33-year-old Patrick Leeper.
According to police, Leeper is wanted by the Pennsylvania State Police on felony strangulation charges and wanted by Tyrone Police on felony fleeing and eluding charges.MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Winter Storm Warning In Effect As Snow, Freezing Rain, Ice Expected For Western Pa.
Anyone with information about Shultz’s whereabouts is asked to contact Blair County 911 Dispatchers or the Logan Township Police Department.