He is charged with one count of misdemeanor assault.
CINCINNATI, OHIO (KDKA) — Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones is accused of knocking out a bouncer at a bar in Ohio.

According to TMZ, Jones was arrested Monday after he “punched and kicked” the Clutch OTR employee, “causing the bouncer to lose consciousness.” TMZ says records show he was booked at 1:54 a.m. and charged with one count of misdemeanor assault.

Jones retired from the NFL following the 2018 season. He spent eight seasons with the Bengals.

Last year, Jones set a box of Joe Haden jerseys on fire.