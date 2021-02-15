By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CINCINNATI, OHIO (KDKA) — Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones is accused of knocking out a bouncer at a bar in Ohio.RELATED: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: Lawmakers Push For Vaccine Registry Act
According to TMZ, Jones was arrested Monday after he “punched and kicked” the Clutch OTR employee, “causing the bouncer to lose consciousness.” TMZ says records show he was booked at 1:54 a.m. and charged with one count of misdemeanor assault.RELATED: Winter Weather Impacts Tuesday Classes And Labs At Duquesne University
Jones retired from the NFL following the 2018 season. He spent eight seasons with the Bengals.MORE: Western Pa. Republican County Chairs Oppose Sen. Toomey's Vote To Convict Trump But Disagree On Censure Resolutions