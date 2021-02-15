PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — From snow to fluctuating temperatures to an expected changeover to freezing rain, it’s these rapidly changing weather conditions that have forecasters and road crews so concerned.

The roads started out wet early this morning, but quickly became snow-covered making for treacherous travel on main roads and side streets alike from Allegheny County to Butler County and beyond.

PennDOT says they are keeping close to 80 crews out until the storm is over.

PennDOT officials say they have decided to reduce the speed limit on all interstates to 45 miles per hour as conditions continue to fluctuate.

“We’re going very quickly from wet with freezing conditions to slushy to snow-covered interstates as the bands move through fairly quickly, so the speed limit restrictions helps us out a lot keeping the traffic slowed down,” PennDOT District 11 spokeswoman Lori Musto said.

Allegheny County Public Works crews have 27 trucks out through the remainder of this storm.

“We know there’s going to be a transition in the weather this evening. It’s going to go from snow to rain and there could be icing conditions,” Allegheny County Public Works Director Stephen Shanley said. “We are concerned with that, so we will salt and treat with calcium chloride. Also in the morning, with rush hour, that could be an issue with ice.”

Allegheny County has issued a weather update that reads in part:

“Snow is expected to begin again this afternoon, and forecasts call for an additional half-inch of accumulation with possibly a bit more in the northwest part of the county. The snow is expected to transition to freezing rain before midnight, and the freezing rain is predicted to continue into the morning rush hour. A quarter-inch to a half-inch of ice accumulation is possible. “Public Works will continue to have at least 27 salt trucks out on county roads and bridges until the storm ends tomorrow. We are monitoring the forecasts, and if needed, we will bring in more drivers to ensure complete coverage of our roadways. During the freezing rain, we will be laying down salt covered with liquid calcium chloride to manage the possible ice accumulation.”

WATCH: Ross Guidotti has an update on conditions in Westmoreland County —

Shanley said he also wanted to issue this reminder. It’s very important to slow down in conditions such as these and leave enough space between you and the car or plow driver in front of you.

PennDOT also wants to remind drivers to be extra careful on the on and off ramps. Those are always trickier than the interstate.