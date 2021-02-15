By: KDKA-TV News Staff
COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State police are looking for a missing and endangered 82-year-old woman from Lycoming County.
Investigators say 82-year-old Nila Ross was last seen much earlier today at 1:30 a.m. at home home in Cogan House Township. She may be “at special risk of harm or injury,” and could be confused.
She is described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds and has blue eyes and gray hair. Ross was last seen wearing a checkered black and gray jacket, a black heated vest.
They say she has on two different shoes. She was wearing one blue snow boot and one sneaker.
Missing Endangered Person Advisory- Cogan House Township, Lycoming County, PA pic.twitter.com/sYqGg3zLTX
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) February 15, 2021
Anyone who has seen her is asked to call state police in Montoursville at 570-368-5700.