By: KDKA-TV News Staff

COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State police are looking for a missing and endangered 82-year-old woman from Lycoming County.

Investigators say 82-year-old Nila Ross was last seen much earlier today at 1:30 a.m. at home home in Cogan House Township. She may be “at special risk of harm or injury,” and could be confused.

(Photo Courtesy: Pennsylvania State Police)

She is described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds and has blue eyes and gray hair. Ross was last seen wearing a checkered black and gray jacket, a black heated vest.

They say she has on two different shoes. She was wearing one blue snow boot and one sneaker.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call state police in Montoursville at 570-368-5700.