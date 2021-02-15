By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 394 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths over the last 48 hours.

Of the newly reported cases, 275 are confirmed from 2,056 PCR tests. There are 119 probable cases.

The dates of positive tests range from Jan. 2 to Feb. 14.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 4 months to 94 years with a median age of 39 years.

There have been 73,399 total cases and 4,675 total hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.

The county-wide death toll now totals 1,583.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for February 15, 2021. In the last 48 hours, 394 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 275 are confirmed cases from 2,056 new PCR tests. There are 119 probable cases. pic.twitter.com/CcKlK0Pgqs — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) February 15, 2021