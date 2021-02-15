By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 394 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths over the last 48 hours.
Of the newly reported cases, 275 are confirmed from 2,056 PCR tests. There are 119 probable cases.
The dates of positive tests range from Jan. 2 to Feb. 14.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 4 months to 94 years with a median age of 39 years.
There have been 73,399 total cases and 4,675 total hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.
The county-wide death toll now totals 1,583.
