PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We made it through Round No. 1 of this winter storm system with anywhere from 1-2 inches of snow across the area, and now the afternoon lull between areas of moisture is ending.

Round No. 2 is on tap for tonight into early Tuesday morning.

Snow showers are working their way back into Western Pennsylvania. Late this afternoon and through the early evening, we will see a quick shot of snow return.

As the evening progresses, that snow will likely remain snow for areas along and north of I-80 and over into northeastern Ohio.

However, from I-80 south we are watching for a change from snow to sleet and freezing rain through mid-evening as the temperature actually warms.

That area of warm air is pushing farther north with progressive model runs and will eventually change the sleet/freezing rain over to just plain rain for many areas from Pittsburgh south late tonight. We could even see the change to rain as far north as Butler County.

The moisture will come to an end overnight and could end as a few snow showers or flurries as temperatures fall once again.

The issue there is any moisture on the ground from rain will refreeze into ice. So freezing rain and refreezing late tonight and Tuesday morning will make for a very slippery, dangerous situation on the roads with the potential for .10-.25 of an inch of ice across the area with much higher amounts south and east.

Those of you very far north are still looking at several inches of snow by Tuesday morning with the mix/freezing rain taking hold south of I-80. We will keep you updated through the evening on KDKA!

