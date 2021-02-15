HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Police say a 12-year-old was wounded in the head in what investigators believe was an accidental shooting in Pennsylvania.
Police in Swatara Township said in a statement that first responders were called to the scene just after noon Sunday.
Officers provided emergency aid to the wounded child, who was transported to Hershey Medical Center.
Officers provided emergency aid to the wounded child, who was transported to Hershey Medical Center.

A condition report wasn't immediately available.
Police said everyone involved has been identified and is cooperating with authorities.
Police said everyone involved has been identified and is cooperating with authorities.

The Dauphin County district attorney's office is assisting in the investigation.
