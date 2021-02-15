By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — February 14 is a horrible day in Pittsburgh history.RELATED: Police: Child, 12, Wounded In Apparent Accidental Shooting
26 years ago, three Pittsburgh firefighters died on a house fire in the East Hills.
Thomas Brooks, Patricia Conroy, and Marc Kolenda were killed on Valentine’s Day in 1995.RELATED: PennDOT, City Of Pittsburgh, Allegheny Co. Public Works Crews Preparing For Upcoming Winter Storm
They became trapped inside a burning home along Bricelyn Street and died together.
Gregory Brown was convicted of setting that fire, but his conviction was vacated because of misconduct by prosecutors.
Brown was released in 2016 and is awaiting a new trial.MORE: Virus Cases, Hospital Stays Keep Dropping In West Virginia
The tragedy led to new procedures for Pittsburgh firefighters.