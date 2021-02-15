By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Republican leaders from several Pennsylvania counties have voted to censure Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) over his vote to convict President Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial.
Toomey was one of seven Republican Senators to vote to convict the former President Trump for inciting the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Following his vote to convict, Toomey said in part of the former President that “His betrayal of the Constitution and his oath of office required conviction.”
The chair of the Clarion County Republican committee says they voted to censure Toomey earlier this week.
The Clarion County Republican committee’s censure document that was voted on unanimously said in part:
“It is the conviction of the Clarion County Republican Committee that proceeding with articles of impeachment against a President who is already out of office is constitutionally infirm and a purely self-serving vindictive and punitive action by those with establishment political objectives;”
Republican leaders from other counties including Lawrence, Washington, York, and Centre County have also voted to censure Toomey.
President Trump was acquitted of inciting the insurrection during the impeachment trial in the Senate.