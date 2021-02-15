By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for most of Western Pennsylvania, including the Pittsburgh area.

The warning will be in effect from 1:00 a.m. on Monday through 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Portions of our region have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning & areas to the southeast have been upgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory. A combination of snow and ice will make travel difficult starting tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/aAkwbzJFzO — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) February 14, 2021

Significant snowfall and ice accumulation from freezing rain (the icy glaze) is expected from this storm .

Portions of southwestern and western Pennsylvania, east central Ohio, and the northern and northern panhandle areas of West Virginia are included in the warning area.

❄️🧊🚨WINTER STORM WARNINGS have been issued for most of the area, with a few winter weather advisories sprinkled in. ICE & SNOW are looking to cause significant impacts to the early part of the week. @RonSmileyWx @KristinEmery @MaryOursWX and I will have you covered on @KDKA! pic.twitter.com/WE2K6uVz0c — Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) February 14, 2021

There is also a winter weather advisory for Fayette, Monongalia and Preston Counties.

There will still be travel issues there, but not to the extent of the issues created by the ice and snow in the Warning Areas.

The upcoming storm is expected to bring heavy snowfall accumulation as well as the potential for ice accumulation.

Public Works crews from the City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County say they are preparing to have salt and plow trucks out on the road ahead of the upcoming storm.

