By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — A 28-year-old man was arrested and is facing numerous charges after fleeing police during a traffic stop in Bethel Park last week.
Police say that 28-year-old Michael Wittman fled police and ran into a nearby neighborhood after being stopped last Thursday.
Police chased him and subdued him using a Taser.
After being subdued and detained, police detected a strong odor of alcohol and found cocaine, marijuana, cash, and a digital scale in his possession.
Wittman is facing drug charges, DUI charges, and charges for resisting arrest and fleeing police.