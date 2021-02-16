SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — A 28-year-old man was arrested and is facing numerous charges after fleeing police during a traffic stop in Bethel Park last week.

Police say that 28-year-old Michael Wittman fled police and ran into a nearby neighborhood after being stopped last Thursday.

Police chased him and subdued him using a Taser.

After being subdued and detained, police detected a strong odor of alcohol and found cocaine, marijuana, cash, and a digital scale in his possession.

Wittman is facing drug charges, DUI charges, and charges for resisting arrest and fleeing police.