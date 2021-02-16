By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCCANDLESS (KDKA) — A firefighter was treated for dehydration early Tuesday morning after responding to a house fire in McCandless.RELATED: Pittsburgh Weather: Winter Storm Warning Behind Us, Ice And Re-Freezing The Next Concern
The fire broke out along Windmill Lane.
BREAKING— house fire in McCandless along Windmill Lane. Fire now out. House unoccupied. No injuries but a firefighter was checked for dehydration. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/QjSrXT5PgJ
— Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) February 16, 2021RELATED: Four Dead After Crash In North Huntingdon Township
Crews were able to put the fire out and no one was injured as the house was unoccupied.
The firefighter was being checked out for dehydration.
Their condition is unknown at this time.MORE: Pittsburgh Police Investigating Overnight Larimer Shooting
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.