By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCCANDLESS (KDKA) — A firefighter was treated for dehydration early Tuesday morning after responding to a house fire in McCandless.

The fire broke out along Windmill Lane.

Crews were able to put the fire out and no one was injured as the house was unoccupied.

The firefighter was being checked out for dehydration.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.