By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CRAFTON BOROUGH (KDKA) — The Crafton Borough Police Department is mourning the loss of a former captain.
Ivan Hull passed away on Friday.
He served with the department for 34 years before retirement in 1997.
He also served as the Mayor of Crafton Borough from 2002 to 2005.