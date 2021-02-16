By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania’s Low Income Heating Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, will begin accepting applications next week.

LIHEAP provides financial help for people who are struggling to pay their heating bills.

Both renters and homeowners who meet the criteria can apply.

State leaders say the need will be greater than ever this year.

“We know that the pandemic and economic downturn have made it difficult for many to keep up with home energy bills. As winter approaches, and we prepare to spend even more time indoors, these bills may get even more expensive,” state Human Services Department Secretary Teresa Miller said. “No one should have to worry about whether their heat will be shut off during the coldest and darkest months of the year.”

LIHEAP closes on April 9, or earlier if funds run out.

Applications can be found here: www.compass.state.pa.us

Columbia Gas also offers assistance programs. Customers can find out what programs they may qualify for by using an eligibility calculator or calling 1-800-272-2714.