By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Just in time for Lent, the Original Oyster House reopened on Tuesday in Market Square.
The 150-year-old restaurant closed at the beginning of January. Many worried it was closing for good, but the owner just wanted to take a break.
The restaurant is open for dine-in, at 50 percent capacity, and takeout, as well as curbside pickup.
The Original Oyster House says it is Pittsburgh’s oldest restaurant and bar.