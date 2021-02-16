CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Original Oyster House says it is Pittsburgh's oldest restaurant and bar.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Just in time for Lent, the Original Oyster House reopened on Tuesday in Market Square.

The 150-year-old restaurant closed at the beginning of January. Many worried it was closing for good, but the owner just wanted to take a break.

The restaurant is open for dine-in, at 50 percent capacity, and takeout, as well as curbside pickup.

The Original Oyster House says it is Pittsburgh’s oldest restaurant and bar.