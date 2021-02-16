SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania state senator has announced plans to resign his seat to join the office of a fellow Democratic congressman representing northeastern Pennsylvania.
State Sen. John Blake is to begin his new role in the office of U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa., on March 8.RELATED: Carnegie Science Center's Annual Snowball Day Celebration Returns
A joint announcement said Blake is to work on economic development initiatives in the commonwealth’s 8th congressional district, which includes portions of Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, and Wayne counties.RELATED: Ivan Hull, Former Crafton Borough Police Captain Passes Away
The Archbald native has represented his Pennsylvania senate district for a decade and previously worked in the state Department of Community and Economic Development.MORE: Pittsburgh To Push For Roberto Clemente Crash Site To Be Added To National Register Of Historic Places
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)