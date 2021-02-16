By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 199 new Coronavirus cases and one additional death.
Of the newly reported cases, 105 are confirmed from 631 PCR tests. There are 94 probable cases.
The dates of positive tests range from Feb. 8-15.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 1 year to 88 years with a median age of 40 years.
There have been 73,598 total cases and 4,680 total hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of the hospitalized patients, 846 have gotten care in the ICU and 318 have been put on a ventilator.
The county-wide death toll now totals 1,584.
The newest reported death was a patient in their 80s who died on Feb. 14.
This is the COVID-19 Daily Update from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for February 16, 2021.
In the last 24 hours, 199 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 105 are confirmed cases from 631 new PCR tests. There are 94 probable cases. pic.twitter.com/IjYO5AltTb
— Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) February 16, 2021
Since March 14, there have been 73,598 cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County residents, 4,680 hospitalizations and 1,584 deaths.
Visit the county's dashboard at https://t.co/8iZNA5dcpr for information on cases, testing and outcomes.
— Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) February 16, 2021