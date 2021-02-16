By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 199 new Coronavirus cases and one additional death.

Of the newly reported cases, 105 are confirmed from 631 PCR tests. There are 94 probable cases.

The dates of positive tests range from Feb. 8-15.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 1 year to 88 years with a median age of 40 years.

There have been 73,598 total cases and 4,680 total hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of the hospitalized patients, 846 have gotten care in the ICU and 318 have been put on a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll now totals 1,584.

The newest reported death was a patient in their 80s who died on Feb. 14.