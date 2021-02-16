By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side on Tuesday.
Police temporarily closed East Ohio Street near Middle Street as a precaution after, sources tell KDKA, a gunfight outside of North Shore Teez. Sources told KDKA that a witness saw a teenager standing in the doorway of the business, and someone starting shooting at the teen, who fired back before running out a backdoor of the business.
When law enforcement arrived on the scene, they discovered buildings and a vehicle in the area were hit by gunfire, police say.
Police say they were later alerted to a gunshot victim on the 1500 block of Monterey Street. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition with gunshot wounds to the leg.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.