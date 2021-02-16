By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After one month of play this season, the Penguins have the best local TV ratings in the NHL.
According to the latest figures reported by the Sports Business Journal, the Penguins' games on AT&T SportsNet rating of 7.88 are the best in the NHL among all teams based in the United States.
"We have the greatest fans in hockey," said James Santilli, the team's Chief Experience Officer. "The loyalty and passion they show for the team is off the charts, as these numbers show. We salute them for this amazing support during a challenging time. We also want to thank our friends at AT&T SportsNet for their outstanding work in broadcasting our games."
The Penguins are set to face the Washington Capitals at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.