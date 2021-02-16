By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In its annual projections, USA Today Sports predicts the Pirates will win just 57 games this season.RELATED: Pittsburgh Steelers Hire Grady Brown As Secondary Coach
According to a six-person panel, the Pirates will go 57-105 during this shortened season.RELATED: Pittsburgh Penguins Lead NHL In Local TV Ratings Through First Month Of Season
“It may be worse than it looks for the Pirates, whose shortened-season .317 win percentage translates to 51-111 over 162 games. And that’s before they traded Joe Musgrove,” USA Today says.MORE: Penguins Forward Bryan Rust Named NHL's Third Star Of The Week
The Bucs will open the 2021 season on the road on April 1 against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.