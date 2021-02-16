By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired Grady Brown as the secondary coach.
Brown was named the cornerbacks coach at the University of Houston earlier this month, but he's moving on for this position with the Steelers.
He's coming from the college ranks, where he's served in multiple roles at a handful of schools.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have made several changes to their coaching staff during this offseason after a disappointing postseason loss to the Cleveland Browns.