PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The winter storm warning that had been in place for the Pittsburgh area has expired.

They have scaled back the warning though as it was originally expected to last through 1:00 p.m.

At this point, the concern for the next few hours will be with icy conditions and issues coming from ice on lines.

Once temperatures hit 32 degrees, they will be below freezing for the rest of the day.

While we didn’t see a lot of snow on Monday, we did pass a milestone by passing 50″ of snow for the season.

It’s the earliest we have hit 50” since 2014.

50: is also significant because through the February 15, it’s a mark we have only hit 9 times now over the past 150 years.

It’s also just the 23rd time during that same span that Pittsburgh has hit 50” of snow for a season.

If you’re wondering, we have only seen 60″ of snow in a season just twelve times.

70″ or more of snow has been hit just seven times and only once have we seen more than 80″ inches of snow.

That occurred in 1950-1951.

Looking ahead, a couple of spot snow showers will be possible through the rest of today.

Temperatures will be dropping too with lunchtime temperatures in the mid-20’s and temperatures in the low 20’s for the evening.

Thursday morning could be a slick commute with snow showers rolling in.

Decent snow totals should occur before we see a changeover to rain and freezing rain.

We then transition back over to snow to wrap up the next winter storm system.

Similar to this past winter storm, this is expected to be a monster storm system.

It will take more than a day for it to pass us by.

It will be interesting to see how the National Weather Service goes about carving out any advisories or warnings as this system rolls by.

