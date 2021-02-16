By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Door-to-door mail service has resumed on a street in Pittsburgh after it was suspended due to a dog biting a mail carrier.

Last week, KDKA’s Andy Sheehan reported that the Postal Service suspended door-to-door delivery on Wenzell Place in Beechview after a carrier was bitten by a pit bull. There was no delivery for three months, forcing residents to drive a mile away to the Post Office to get their mail.

Wenzell Place residents are now grateful for the Postal Service resuming mail service.

“We’ve been going through this for a few months straights,” said Sean Dutreiulle. “It’s become a real chore just stay up on your notifications and your bills and everything. It wasn’t really our fault. They say someone got bit, but the whole street had to pay for it.”

The Postal Service had no comment except to confirm that delivery has resumed. The Post Office wanted to put a communal mailbox at the end of the street but now has dropped the idea.