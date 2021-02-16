By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The ice rink at PPG Place isn't closing quite yet.
The outdoor rink is extending its season and will be open every day through Feb. 28. After that, it'll be open March 5 through March 7, then March 12 through March 14.
Admission will be limited, people in line have to stand six feet apart, masks must be work at all times and there will be temperature checks before entering the skate rental area.
Tickets can be bought online.