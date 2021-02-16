By: KDKA-TV’s Jennifer Borrasso

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A third Allegheny County coronavirus vaccination clinic could open by March 1 at the Ross Community Center.

The Ross Township Board of Commissioners approved an agreement Tuesday to lease the space to Allegheny County

“I’m excited for it,” said Diane Birch of Shaler Township. “I really am. I drive a school bus for a living, so I am going to have to get one because I work with children.”

“Ross Township is ready to go,” said Ross Township Board of Commissioners President Dan DeMarco. “The county is ready to go. We are ready to go.”

DeMarco said the county hopes to open the clinic by March 1. The plan is to open 12 hours a day, six days a week for at least nine months. The goal is to vaccinate 1,000 people each day.

“Everybody tells us to get the vaccine,” said Debbie Paradise of West View. “But they are not available. Or they are hard to get to.”

DeMarco said officials are getting inundated with calls from people wanting to sign up for the vaccine. He pointed out that people will have to register through the Allegheny County Health Department. Right now, it is unclear who will be eligible.

“Please, do not call Ross Township,” DeMarco said. “Do not call our main number. The county, they have a number, a system set up where you can dial.”

Amie Downs, a spokesperson for the county, said, “The Ross location is just one of the various sites we are exploring to secure for vaccine distribution. We want to be ready when supplies increase and will make those announcements as appropriate.”

The Allegheny County Health Department has used coronavirus vaccine clinics in Monroeville and Castle Shannon.