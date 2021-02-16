By: KDKA-TV’s Jessica Guay
NORTH HUNTINGTON (KDKA) — A deadly crash Sunday involving two vehicles in North Huntingdon Township led to four deaths. One person is in the hospital receiving treatment.
Officials told KDKA it was a crossover crash on Route 30 near Carpenter Lane.
The Westmoreland County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified two of the victims as 44-year-old Jeffrey Tomay of McKeesport and 51-year-old Thu Thi Xuan Nguyen of Hempfield Township.
Tomay was a passenger in one of the vehicles while Nguyen was the driver of the other vehicle.
Route 30 reopened hours after the crash initially happened. It took emergency crews four hours to clear the scene, and motorists were asked to avoid the crash site.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.