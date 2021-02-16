By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) – Shots have been fired at a Braddock police officer.
911 dispatchers confirmed shots were fired at an officer in the 200 block of Reeves Way. The officer was not injured.
Police are now searching the area for the gunman.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.