A search is underway for the alleged shooter.
Filed Under:Braddock, Braddock Police, Local TV, Police Shooting, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) – Shots have been fired at a Braddock police officer.

911 dispatchers confirmed shots were fired at an officer in the 200 block of Reeves Way. The officer was not injured.

Police are now searching the area for the gunman.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.