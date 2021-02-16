CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Lawrence County, Local TV, Shooting, Union Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — The coroner has been called to the scene of a shooting in Lawrence County.

RELATED: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Narrows Vaccine Distribution To Hospitals And Healthcare Giants

Officials say there was a shooting Tuesday on Grandview Avenue in Union Township. State police are Union Township police are on the scene.

RELATED: Man Accused Of Firing Shots Into Occupied Vehicle

Police are not releasing any more details at this time.

MORE: Former Pa. Priest Who Pleaded Guilty To Assaulting 2 Altar Boys Sentenced To 5 Years' Probation

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.