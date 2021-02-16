PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the higher elevations of Westmoreland and Fayette counties and down into parts of West Virginia with as much of 10 inches of snow in the forecast.

It goes into effect midnight Thursday through 7 a.m. Friday and impacts a sliver of NWS Pittsburgh’s area southeast of the city that includes Ligonier, Donegal and Ohiopyle.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Thursday into Friday morning due to an incoming winter system. Use the following resources to learn the potential impacts for your area. ❄️ Forecast Details: https://t.co/e0ZiwqTrVS ❄️ Deeper weather discussion: https://t.co/5LaCl55C5d pic.twitter.com/kFfJ2dolSi — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) February 16, 2021

The NWS says this could bring 5 to 10 inches of snow and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch. This could make travel very difficult.

Thursday and Friday are bringing us yet another round of wintry weather. Meteorologist Kristin Emery says we’ll start with snow early Thursday, then it’ll turn into a wintry mix ending with more snow early Friday.

Warm air will once again be a factor in where the changeover lines fall, and meteorologists will hone in on projected snow amounts through the day as the models update and hopefully come to a better consensus.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Until then, there’s a big chill on the way. We hit our daily high temperature for Tuesday in the middle of the night and temperatures will continue to slide from the current mid to lower 20s all the way down to single digits for some spots tonight.

Scattered snow showers and flurries will linger Tuesday afternoon and early evening, then dry weather takes hold overnight and through Wednesday.

The weekend will be chilly but dry and then — finally — some milder weather arrives Monday with highs ready to crack 40 degrees for the first time in a while.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.