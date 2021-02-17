By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Starting in June, Allegiant will roll out nonstop flights to Key West, Florida from the Pittsburgh International Airport.
The new route debuts on June 3. It'll operate twice a week.
"Allegiant continues to be a great partner in this region and has grown to be a leader in destinations served at Pittsburgh International Airport," said Bryan Dietz, vice president, air service development at PIT in a press release. "This is the first time we've had scheduled nonstop service to Key West from Pittsburgh, and we look forward to Allegiant offering this exciting route to our region."
Allegiant says one-way fares will start as low as $59.