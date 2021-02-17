ASH WEDNESDAY:Check out the KDKA Fish Fry Guide!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CALIFORNIA, Pa. (KDKA) – Friends and family said a final farewell to California borough’s Police Chief Tim Sheehan.

Sheehan was remembered for his years on the police force and as a volunteer with the Stockdale Fire Department.

He was a police officer for 26 years and chief for the last two. He was also a longtime Stockdale firefighter.

Chief Sheehan died of a heart attack.