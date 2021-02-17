By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CALIFORNIA, Pa. (KDKA) – Friends and family said a final farewell to California borough's Police Chief Tim Sheehan.
Sheehan was remembered for his years on the police force and as a volunteer with the Stockdale Fire Department.
He was a police officer for 26 years and chief for the last two. He was also a longtime Stockdale firefighter.
Chief Sheehan died of a heart attack.