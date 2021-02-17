PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -Good morning, call us “Pitts-burrrrr” this morning with us likely seeing the coldest temperatures so far this season occurring.

Up until now, we have hit 8 degrees a couple of times for morning lows.

I expect to see our morning temperature this morning dropping to either 7 or 6 degrees. This could be the coldest start to the day since March 5, 2019, when we fell to 6 degrees.

While I can’t completely rule out an isolated snow shower here or there, today should really be dry with partly cloudy skies.

Highs will reach the mid-20s with temperatures in the teens around noon. Winds will be light, coming in out of the northeast, so there won’t be much of a chill in the air.

Our next winter storm arrives on Thursday morning, with the latest data pointing to most of our area seeing between two-to-four inches of snow.

Right now you should expect most of western Pennsylvania falling under a winter weather advisory for Thursday.

As of this publishing, I do want to stress that an advisory has not been issued yet.

The best chance for accumulating snow will be on Thursday evening.

Breaking down Thursday, I could see minor accumulations of maybe an inch through the morning hours. An additional two to three inches falling from late afternoon to the overnight hours should also be expected.

Timing at this point shows just a small or moderate impact on roads during both the morning and evening rushes.

