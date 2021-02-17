PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is devoting all of February to sandwiches! This week, she’s kicking off Lent with a fish sandwich.

Fried Fish Sandwiches

Ingredients:

Canola oil, for frying the fish filets

4 – 6 ounce cod fillets

3 tablespoons seafood seasoning

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups Panko breadcrumbs

3 eggs beaten with 1 tablespoon milk

Remoulade sauce, recipe follows

4 Kaiser rolls

4 tomato slices – sliced ½ inch thick

Butter lettuce

1 small red onion, sliced thin

Frank’s Hot Sauce (to taste)

Directions:

Wash off fillets and pat dry with a towel. Lightly sprinkle with seafood seasoning on both sides.

In 3 separate bowls, place flour mixed with 3 tablespoons seafood seasoning, Panko breadcrumbs and 3 beaten eggs beaten with 1 tablespoon of water.

Dredge fillets into flour, egg and then Panko breadcrumbs.

Add enough canola oil to a large skillet to fry the fish and heat just until a few crumbs of Panko sizzle in the oil – it’s. good test to see if the oil is hot enough to fry the fish. Add the fish to pan and fry until golden brown on one side and then flip to the other side to continue frying the fish, about 4 to 6 minutes in total. This depends on the thickness of the fish. Remove to a paper towel lined platter.

Spread remoulade sauce on both sides the Kaiser rolls. Layer some butter lettuce on the bottom, then top with fish, sliced tomato, red onion and hot sauce to taste. Top with more butter lettuce. Add top portion of bread to make a sandwich. Repeat with remaining sandwiches.

Yield: 4 Fried Fish Sandwiches

Remoulade Sauce

Ingredients:

2 – 3 tablespoons relish

2 tablespoons capers

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons ketchup

3 tablespoons chopped Italian parsley

½ cup chopped green onions

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

½ lemon, juiced

Frank’s Red Hot Sauce to taste

1 ½ cups mayonnaise

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions:

Place all ingredients into a bowl and mix well. Chill in refrigerator until ready to serve.